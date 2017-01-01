Eritrean nationals abroad hold public diplomacy activities

Asmara, 19 January- The Charge d’Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the US, Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet conducted a seminar to Eritrean nationals in Philadelphia on 15 January.

Mr. Berhane gave extensive briefing as regards the development achievements registered and on the national development programs for 2017.

Mr. Berhane also pointed out that the external conspiracies against Eritrea have been foiled through the strong resilience of the Eritrean people.

The participants on their part expressed readiness to strengthen participation and contribution for the success of the national development endeavors.

In the same vein, the national associations in the North East of the US conducted annual congress from 13 to 14 January in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. At the congress the participants discussed on the reports presented by the different national associations and adopted resolutions pertaining future activities.

Mr. Dawit Haile, head of Public Relations at the East Coast of the US, gave briefing on strengthening organizational capacity, organizational guidelines and discipline as well as on national and community services and reinforcing productivity.

The participants on their part adopted different resolutions as regards ensuring active participation and reinforcing participation in the national development endeavors and others.

Likewise, the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Copenhagen, Denmark, conducted second congress on 7 January.

The congress in which representatives of the different national associations took part, discussed on efforts that should be exerted to implement the set out programs, contribution of the national associations in the national development endeavors as well as reinforcing organizational capacity and collaboration among the different national associations.

The congress also elected executive committee for three years term.