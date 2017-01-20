Veteran fighter Tsegai Gebremedhin passes away

Asmara, 20 January 2017- Veteran fighter Tsegai Gebremedhin passed away at the age of 79.

Veteran fighter Tsegai joined the ELF in 1964 and in 1966 he returned to Asmara and was active in clandestine political activities and as a result was imprisoned by the Derg security forces. In 1975 he was released from prison through the Sembel Prison Operation to release prisoners and joined the Popular Forces.

Veteran fighter Tsegai Gebremedhin is survived by his wife and 5 children.

The funeral service of the veteran fighter will be held today, 21 January, at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery.

Expressing deep sorrow in the passing away of the veteran fighter Tsegai Gebremedhin, the People’s Front for Democracy and Justice expresses condolences to the family and friends.