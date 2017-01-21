Asmara, 21 January 2017 - The Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Arefaine Berhe, has called for strengthening soil and water conservation campaign so as to raise output. He made the call at a meeting in Barentu on 18 January.

The Minister also underlined the need to identify the main cause for the declining soil and water conservation activities in the past 5 years and thereby create platform for exemplary farmers to share their experiences. He also stressed the need for introducing green fodder so as to augment milk and meat production.

Reports were presented at the meeting regarding enhancement of crop production, fruits and vegetables, milk and meat production, bee and poultry farming, soil conservation and irrigation farming, livestock health, forestry and wildlife resources, in addition to projects development.

The participants voiced readiness to strengthen organizational capacity and demonstrate active participation in agricultural development programs.