Keren, 24 January 2017-The residents of Tsorena semi-urban centre have carried out popular environmental sanitation campaign. Representatives from 16 administrative areas took part in the task.

The program included leveling of mosquito breeding areas, garbage disposal, distribution of impregnated bed nets as well as spraying anti-malaria medicine. The participants explained that they would sustain the initiative in an enhanced manner. Over 7000 residents of the semi-urban centre participated in the program.

The Administrator of the sub-zone, Mr. Yemane Tsegai, stated that strengthening youth organization, raising the number of livestock and green fodder as well as ensuring the continuity of adult education are the tasks envisaged in 2017.

Meanwhile, the residents of Asmat sub-zone have conducted similar sanitation campaign. According to the Head of the Health Ministry’s branch in Anseba region, Mr. Berhane Gebrekidan, the community-based environmental sanitation program with a view to ensuring public health in general and that of mothers and children in particular is in progress.



