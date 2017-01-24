Call for Judicious Utilization of Flood Waters

Ghinda, 24 January 2017- The Administrator of Gindae sub-zone, Mr. Omar Yahya, has called on the farming community to make judicious use of flood waters from the highlands.

He made the call during a meeting with exemplary farmers in Ailet locality engaged in crop and vegetable farming on 50 hectares. The farmers on their part indicated that it took them 8 years to reach the present stage in their activities.

Ailet is located 5 Km. North-west of Gahtelai.











