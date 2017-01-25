Making difference through constructive engagement

Keren, 25 January 2017- Mr. Jim'e Osman, Director of Asmat Boarding School, indicated that constructive engagement between teachers and portents is making due contribution in the achievements being registered in the teaching-learning process.



Mr. Jim'e noted that the strong relationship that exists between parents and teachers and the regular meetings being conducted have been instrumental in solving challenges and deficits that the school is facing.



Mr. Jim'e further said that owing to the concerted efforts on the part of the teachers and parents, 78 former students of Asmat Boarding school who joined the institutions of higher education in the last eight years have graduated in degree while 94 graduated in diploma and 89 in certificate.



Asmat Boarding School has been offering services to students from 8 administrative areas of Asmat sub-zone as well as from Halhal, Selea and Kerkebet sub-zones.



The boarding school which started to offer education service in 1984 with 53 students in makeshift classes is now rendering services to 1161 students who are perusing their education in a modern building complex constructed in 1997.







