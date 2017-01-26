Call for more effort to reduce mortality rate

Asmara, 26 January 2017- The Minister of Health, Ms. Amina Nurhsein called for more effort to reduce mother and child mortality rate.

At a meeting conducted in Barantu, Ms. Amina expressed that commendable activities have been conducted in the region in terms of reducing and controlling the prevalence of diseases and expressed appreciation for the initiative and commitment of the health professionals.

She also said that more surgeons are assigned to Barentu Referral Hospital and is expected to ease the work load of other hospitals.

The head of the Ministry of Health branch in the region, Dr. Leul Banteyrga on his part indicated that the extensive vaccination programs conducted in the region have significantly contributed in ensuring the health of the society.

At the meeting reports as regards family and community health, malaria control, prevention of communicable diseases as well as environmental sanitation were presented. The participants also held extensive discussions on the reports presented.







