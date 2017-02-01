Senior Eritrean Delegation Concludes visit to Russian Federation

Asmara, 01 February 2017- Senior Eritrean delegation headed by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh along with Mr. Yemane Gebreab, head of PFDJ Political Affairs, and Mr. Hagos Ghebrehiwet, head of PFDJ Economic Affairs returned back home concluding three-day visit to the Russian Federation.



In its stay in Russia, the delegation handed over President Isaias' message to President Putin and held wide-range discussions with Mr. Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, on bilateral cooperation and particularly on regional and international issues.



The Delegation also met Agriculture Minister and Vice-Minister of Education and heads of Trade Ministry and heads of various companies.



In the meeting with Mr. Alexander Tkachov, Minister of Agriculture, the delegation discussed on reinforcing technical cooperation in the agricultural sector.



Minister Alexander Tkachov, commended Eritrea’s principled positions and support to Russia position in a number of regional and global issues and reiterated his country’s readiness to enhance cooperation with Eritrea.



In a briefing they gave to media outlets, Minister Osman Salih and Minister Sergei Lavrov underlined that the recent visit of the Eritrean delegation to the Russian Federation is expected to strengthen the existing ties of cooperation between the two countries which has been growing over the past years.







