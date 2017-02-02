Eritrean delegation participates at AU summit

Asmara, 02 February 2017- Eritrean delegation headed by Ambassador Araia Desta, Eritrea’s Permanent Representative to the African Union and UN Economic Commission for Africa , has participated in the 28th summit of the AU held from 22 to 31 January in Addis Ababa.



The Eritrean delegation presented a report reflecting Eritrea's position and firm stance in the issues discussed at the summit.



Regarding peace and security, the Eritrean delegation underlined that the recent proliferation of terrorism in Africa came in the wake of regime-change exercises by external powers resulting in State failures and that needs strong cooperation for the restoration of the statehood of the affected countries, and resist the recurrence of such destructive interventions.



The Eritrean delegation also reaffirmed Eritrea’s commitment to contribute its share for the promotion of peace, security and cooperation in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea Region, and across the African continent.



The summit adopted programs calling the AU to concentrate on important issues, to make structural adjustment and avoid external interventions in the implementation of set out goals.



In the course of the summit Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamoat, Foreign Minister of Chad was elected as Chairperson of AU Commission replacing the outgoing Chairperson Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.



President Alpha Deby of the Republic of Guinea was also elected as Chairman of the AU replacing Chad's President Idriss Deby.



Meanwhile Morocco which had withdrawn membership in 1984 has been accepted as 55th member of the AU.









