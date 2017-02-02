Youth trained in different skills

Adi-Tekelezan, 02 February 2017- The NUEYS branch in the Anseba region provided training for 26 youth in different skills in Adi-Tekelezan.

The training that was provided both in theory and practice included electricity power and solar energy installation among others.

The head of the NUEYS branch in the region called on the youth to use the opportunities that are being provided to them and improve their livelihoods.

Ms. Helen Tewoldebrhan, head of NUEYS branch in Adi-Tekelezan sub-zone, on her part noted of the significant contribution that youth equipped with different skills could make in the nation building process.



