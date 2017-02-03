Training Programs for the Youth

Asmara, 3 February 2017 - The branch of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) in Anseba region is providing training in Adi-Tekelezan regarding electricity and solar energy installation, among others.

The Head of the NUEYS branch in the region called on the participants to make good use of the opportunity being provided to them. Moreover, Ms. Helen Tewoldebrhan, Head of the branch office in the sub-zone, on her part noted the significance of the training in nurturing resourceful youth.



