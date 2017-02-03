Asmara, 3 February 2017 - A solar energy operated potable water supply project in Ona-Nalai, Central region, worth 5.5 million Nakfa was recently inaugurated. The project includes 7.2 kilowatt solar energy and reservoir holding 50 cubic meters of water besides 3 water distribution centers.

Mr. Zerit Tewoldebrhan, Managing Director in the Central region’s office, said that water shortage was an acute problem for the village inhabitants and called on the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the facility.

The Director General of Land and Agriculture in the region, Mr. Yemane Abai,pointed out that the project is a continuation of the efforts exerted to ensure social justice in remote areas and commended the stakeholders for their cooperation.