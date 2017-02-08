Potable Water Supply in Beilul Sub-Zone

Asmara, 8 February 2017 - The residents of Unda, Beilul sub-zone have expressed satisfaction with potable water supply. Mr. Abubeker Husein, Managing Director in Beilul Administrative area, stated that the local residents used to travel long distance in search of water.

The new facility that incurred 2.2 million Nakfa would spare the public of the inconvenience previously encountered. The beneficiaries stated that they used to encounter hardship resulting from traveling long distance to fetch water that was not up to standard.