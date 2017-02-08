Health Awareness Campaign

Asmara, 8 February 2017 - Community-based environmental sanitation programs in Foro sub-zone are registering commendable outcome.

According to Nurse Merhawi Hadgu, Head of the health services there, regular basic pre-and post-natal treatment, as well as medication for children below 5 years of age, and vaccination programs are being provided in the locality. He further explained that efforts being exerted to control the prevalence of communicable and non-communicable diseases, coupled with the awareness raising programs have ensured the set goals.

There exist 4 health centres and stations in Foro sub zone.