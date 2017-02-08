Financial Donation to Martyrs Trust Fund

Asmara, 8 February 2017 - Eritreans nationals residing in Switzerland, Canada, Germany and Greece have donated a total of 13,000 Euro and 9,000 US dollars respectively in support of martyr’s families as well as augment Martyrs Trust Fund.

Meanwhile, Eritreans residing in Canada have donated about 9000 US dollar to martyrs families.

Eritreans citizens at individual levels and Eritrean communities abroad have been extending donations to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund.