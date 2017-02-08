Achievement of Millennium Development Goals

Asmara, 8 February 2017 - The effective realization of Millennium Development Goals attest to Eritrea’s commitment and implementation capacity. The remarks were made by Ms. Amina Nur-husein, Minister of Health, during a meeting on 3rd of February in Assab.

She explained that strategic plan had been drawn up in a bid to achieve the set national and global development goals. Ms. Amina further noted that coordinated participation on the part of stakeholders and the public ensured the realization of commendable outcome.