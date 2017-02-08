Construction of new school in Adi-Greto

Mendefera, 08 February 2017- A new secondary school is under construction in Adi-Greto administrative area, Areza sub-zone. The new school is being constructed at a communal level and through active involvement of the residents of the area.

According to Mr. Fitwi Yemane, administrator Adi-Greto administrative area, 28 villages of the administrative area have in collaboration took the initiative to construct the school in a bid to enable their children have an easy access to education.

According to the members of the development committee in the sub-zone, indicated that students had to travel long distance to Mendefera to attend school and that with the construction of the new school their problem is alleviated.

The Adi-Groto administrative area comprises 11 villages and has one elementary and one junior schools as well as on health center and three water distribution centers.

Mr. Fitwi further explained that Bidho Construction Company is constructing a 15 km long road linking the new school with the Areza town and commended the administrations of the Southern region and Areza sub-zone for the substantial contribution they made in facilitating the construction activity.