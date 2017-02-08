Southern Denkalia: Wider access to healthcare service

Assab, 08 February 2017- Nurse Ibrahim Ahmedin, head of health facilities in Southern Denkalia sub-zone, said that owing to the initiatives health care professionals have been taking, the residents of the Southern Denkalia sub-zone including those in aloof area have been gaining wider access to healthcare services.

Pointing out that maternity service has been improved along with the expansion of all rounded and efficient healthcare services; Nurse Ibrahim explained that the number of beneficiaries has shown remarkable progress and particularly that of immunization of children against various communicable diseases.

Nurse Ibrahim also underlined that regular environmental sanitation activities being carried out in the sub-zone have been playing significant role towards successful implementation of healthcare programs.

In Southern Denkalia sub-zone, there are six healthcare institutions providing commendable service to the residents of the sub-zone.