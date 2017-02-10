Operation Fenkil Commemoration Underway

Massawa, 10 February 2017 - The commemoration of the 27th anniversary of Operation Fenkil got underway yesterday in Massawa City under the theme, “Fenkil: Precursor of the Final Phase”. Mr. Al-Amin Mohammed Seid, PFDJ Secretary, opened the commemoration event.



Meanwhile, the sports competitions in connection with the event are in progress. According to Mr. Siraj Haji, Chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee in the Northern Red Sea region, the event is featuring sports competitions, bazaars, community gathering and exhibitions, among others.