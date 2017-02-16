Boost in fish production

Massawa, 16 February 2017- Fishermen in Beylul, said that they have managed to boost production of fish owing to the substantial support the Ministry of Marine Resources has been extending in providing them with fishing materials.



The fishermen further explained that the material support they have been provided has enabled them to expand their fishing activities so as to meet market demands.



The fisher men went on to say that efficient roads network such as the route that links Beylul and Wade have enabled them to sell fish to remote areas.



The fishermen reiterated that they will expert level best effort so as to make maximum use of modern fishing technology as well as to share their fishing and maritime sanitation experience to the youth.





