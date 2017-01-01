Annual meeting of Forest and Wildlife Authority

Asmara, 21 February 2016 - The Forest and Wildlife Authority yesterday conducted work assessment meeting. In the course of discussion held within the premises of the Ministry of Agriculture, Minister Arefaine Berhe stressed that forest and wildlife preservation is the responsibility of all citizens and noted the need of the Prosopis tree for charcoal making in a bid to meet household demand.

Likewise, the Minister of Land, Water and Environment, Mr. Tesfai Gebreselasie explained that integrated effort is vital for environmental management, control and safety. He also called on citizens to shoulder their responsibility in this regard.

Moreover, the General Manager of Forest and Wildlife Authority, Mr. Abraha Garza, stated that the draft plan, organizational chart and activities of the Authority are set for approval.

He further indicated that over 250 citizens have obtained the license for making charcoal out of the Prosopis tree so as to meet household demand and prevent deforestation.