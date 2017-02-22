Discussion forum for reinforcing organizational capacity

Keren, 22 February 2017- The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Keren organized a discussion forum on 16 February aimed at reinforcing organizational capacity and timely implementation of charted out development programs.

At the discussion forum in which civil servant attended, Ms. Huri’a Idris, head of the NUEW branch, explained on the significance of reinforcing organization in preserving the already attained achievements and facing challenges that may occur in due course.

The participants on their part called for follow up the activities of the beneficiaries of the Micro-Credit and Saving Program, for assigning legal advisor, strengthening financial status of the union as well as organizing sustainable popular campaigns.

The NUEW branch in Keren conducts its activities at 8 administrative areas, 14 public institutions, 9 junior and secondary schools.







