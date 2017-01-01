Regrouping of villages speeding up development endeavors

Assab, 22 February 2016- Sultan Abdulkadir Dawud of Rahaita indicated that the program of regrouping of villages is significantly contributing in speeding up development endeavors.

Sultan Abdulkadir pointed out that the residents of the area have been leading pastoralist life and that with the villages regrouping program after independence they have become beneficiaries of social services including health and education.

He also said that the soil and water conservation activities in general and that of reforestation and agricultural programs in particular have significantly contributed in improving the livelihoods of the residents.

Pointing out that the historical heritages and traditions still intact in the area attest to the outstanding culture of the people in preserving historical relics and customs, Sultan Abdulkadir indicated that the roads connecting the different villages with the port city of Assab are contributing in the improvement of the lives of the people.

He also called on the public to avoid harmful practices including FGM and under age marriages that have no religious backing.