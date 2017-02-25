Authorities express concerns over wildlife

Asmara, 25 February 2017 - The Forestry and Wildlife Authority has called for an end to the killing of elephants. It further noted that 6 elephants were killed in 2016 and underlined that such heinous acts should be stopped immediately.



Emphasizing the significance of forestry and wildlife in developing the tourism industry and sound eco system, Mr. Fitsum Hagos, Head of Wildlife Protection Unit in the Ministry of Agriculture, called on all nationals to prevent the killing of wildlife and protect the flourishing biodiversity.





Mr. Fitsum further noted that the preparation of national parks map in the Northern and Southern Red Sea regions has begun bearing fruitful outcome as regards augmenting the number of wildlife in general and bird species in particular.





Similarly, Mr. Musie Robel, Head of Forestry Unit in the Ministry of Agriculture, indicated that concerted action has been taken in the construction and renovation of terraces so as to enhance vegetation cover and boosting biodiversity in general.