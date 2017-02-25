Multifaceted Activities of Eritrean Nationals Aboard

Asmara, 25 February 2017 - Eritrean citizens in Italy, Austria, USA and the UAE have conducted discussion regarding various national issues and organized programs aimed at reinforcing national development undertakings.



The Eritrean Ambassador to Italy, Mr. Fsehatsion Petros, conducted a seminar for Eritrean nationals residing in Rome and its environs focusing on the objective situation in the homeland and the role Eritreans in the Diaspora could play in the national development drive.



The Ambassador indicated that the commitment and steadfastness of the Eritrean people has been redoubled despite continued external hostility against the country for decades.



Meanwhile, Eritrean citizens residing in various Italian cities including Rome, Milan, Parma, Firenze, Pisa, Napoli and Catania as well as friends of Eritrea have organized programs in connection with the recent 27th commemoration of Operation Fenkil.



A documentary film titled “Eritrea- Africa’s Star” by the renowned Italian journalist Fulvio Grimaldi was also featured in the event in Bologna.



In another report, Mr. Yohannes Debas, First Secretary of the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, gave briefings regarding the significance of renewing national ID cards. He also handed over certificates to exemplary nationals who made due contribution to various national programs.



Similarly, Eritrean national organizations in the USA have conducted discussion in Huston, Texas, as regards reinforcing organizational capacity and enhancing role in national development endeavors. The PFDJ and NUEYS organizations also conducted activity assessment meetings of the 2016.



Eritrean community members in the UAE have also conducted the 7th Congress and elected a

7-member Executive Committee.



The Eritrean Ambassador to the UAE, Mr. Osman Mohammed- Omar, said that the newly elected committee is expected to enhance role in mobilizing citizens for better outcome in the implementation of development programs.