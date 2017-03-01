Effort to reinforce communal participation

Mendefera, 01 March 2017- In an assessment meeting held on 27th February in Mendefera, the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare (MLHW) branch in the Southern region reported that 25 million Nakfa was expended in 2016 at communal and Governmental level to assist families of martyrs, people with disabilities as well as orphans.

In a report he presented, Mr. Haile Ghebremichael, head of MLHW’s office in region indicated that educational materials and financial support were made to around 700 students while 30,000 Nakfa was extended to rehabilitate each of the 21 families who have been nurturing orphans.

Mr. Haile further noted that commendable achievement has been registered in the efforts being exerted to strengthen communal participation in promoting the rights of children and people with disability.

Mr. Franko Kubaba, head of Social Services Department in the Southern region, also reminded the participants that efforts that have been exerted to enhance integrated initiatives at communal and administrative bodies level need to be advanced to a higher level.