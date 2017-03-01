Anseba Region: Donation of bicycles

Keren, 01 March 2017- Bicycles have been donated to assist high school students in the Anseba region who pursue their education traveling from distant areas.

In a ceremony held on 27thFebruary in Keren city, 98 bicycles were handed over to needy and outstanding students from Keren, Elabered, Gheleb, Adi-Tekelezan and Hagaz sub-zones.

Mr. Hagos Adhana, Head of Education Ministry’s office in the Anseba region, said that the donation of bicycles is part and parcel of the ongoing efforts the Ministry has been exerting along with stakeholders to assist secondary school students in remote areas of the country and particularly those in grade 9.

The beneficiary students on their part explained that they were not able to pursue their education due to long distance from and to their school and thus expressed readiness to demonstrate excellence in their education.

While the donation was made for the second time, 18 secondary schools in the Anseba region have become beneficiaries of the recent donation of bicycles in this academic calendar.