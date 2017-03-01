Eritrea’s Simon Musie stood 5th at Tour of Amissa-Bongo

Asmara, 01 March 20170- A member of the Eritrean Cycling National Team, Simon Mussie has today stood 5th in the 3rd round of the 12th Tour of Tropicale Amissa- Bongo.

Belarusian Stanislau Bazhkou finished first in the 3rd round of Tour of Amissa-Bongo which covered 157 km while members of the Eritrean National Team Zemenfes Solomon, Meron Abrham and Elias Afeworki stood 16th, 17th and 18th respectively.

The 4th stage of the 12th Tour Tropicale Amissa- Bongo which covers a total of around 1000 km in seven rounds will continue tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Tour de Langkawi of Malaysia was concluded with today’s 5th stage.

A member of the Southern African Cycling Club Dimension Data, Eritrean cyclist Mekseb Debesay finished 10th in the 5th and final stage of the Tour.

In the overall calssification of the tour, Ryan Gibbns stood first and Mekseb Debesay finished 5thwhile he stood 3rd in the competition for the King of the Mountains.

At clubs’ level, the South African Cycling Club Dimension Data was ranked 2nd in the overall classification of the tour.







