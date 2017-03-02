Eritrea playing significant role in controlling pollutant gases

Asmara, 02 March 2017- The Ministry of Land, Water and Environment indicated that Eritrea is playing significant role in controlling pollutant gases and depletion of ozone layer.

Mr. Kibrom Asmerom, head of Environmental Exploration and Research at the Ministry, pointed out that Eritrea is contributing its role for the success of the Vienna accord to control pollutant gases and depletion of ozone layer.

Mr. Kibrom reiterated that with the integrated efforts conducted in 2016 the emission of pollutant gases has been reduced by 10% and that persistent effort will be conducted to reduce the emission by 35% in 2017.

Mr. Kibrom further explained on the negative consequence of gases released from refrigerators and cooling devices and called for thoughtful measures during procurement and verify their legality during importation.