News briefs

Support to Martyrs Families



The Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare branch in the Southern region reported that 25 million Nakfa was raised in 2016 at communal and government level towards assisting families of martyrs, the Disabled and orphans.



Mr. Haile Gebremichael, Head of the Ministry’s branch in the southern region stated that educational materials and financial support was extended to 700 students, while 30,000 Nakfa was extended towards rehabilitating each of the 21 families who have been fostering orphans.



Meanwhile, Mr. Franko Kubaba, Head of Social Services Department in the Southern region, reminded the public that such gesture need to be enhanced at communal and administrative level.







Commendable Achievements through Irrigation Farming



The introduction of irrigation farming has made significant impact in raising the production capacity of vegetable and fruit farmers in the sub-zones of Forto-Sawa, Logo-Anseba and Dige.



The farmers said that the infrastructure put in place and the assistance of the seeds and Livestock Corporation have enabled them to have abundant harvest. In the past, they were totally dependent on rainfall for their produce.



Their areas are endowed with rich underground water resources essential for irrigation farming throughout the year, they also explained



Mr. Humed Ela, administrator of Dige sub-zone, said that the regrouping of villages is significantly contributing toward the speeding up development endeavors and the prevision of social services to the residents.

Livestock Vaccination in Senafe Sub-zone



Over 90 thousand livestock were vaccinated against various diseases in Senafe sub-zone.

Mr. Bereke Misgina, Head of the Ministry of Agriculture branch in the sub-zone, said that the vaccination was conducted in 23 administrative areas as part of the efforts to ensure the prevalence of healthy livestock. He called on the owners to understand the importance of the vaccination and bring their livestock to the center on time.

Mr. Zeresenai Tekle, a veterinarian, said that the vaccination is meant to enhance resistance of the livestock against diseases.

The farmers expressed their gratitude and called for the sustainability of the vaccination.



