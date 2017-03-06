Ministry of Agriculture annual assessment meeting

Asmara, 06 March 2017- The Ministry of Agriculture conducted its annual meeting here in the capital from 2 to 3 March. The meeting which was held at the central office of the ministry was mainly aimed at mapping out programs for 2017.

In the meeting in which heads of the ministry’s central office, regional branch heads as well as agricultural experts were present, a number of work reports of the ministry were discussed pertaining to the achievements registered and challenges encountered.

The assessment meeting shed light on the renovations and construction of water reservoirs, livestock health service provision, fruit and vegetable farms, the prevalence of pests and the measures taken to control them as well as bee farming among others.

In addition, the participants of the meeting discussed on the successful activities undertaken among which include the introduction of ‘Tissue Culture’, the distribution of Adhanet smokeless ovens in the central region, development and storage of potato seeds in the Southern region, distribution of select chickpeas and introduction of select seeds in the Gash Barka region, livestock vaccination campaign and the introduction of mini-farming in the Anseba region, locust control campaign in the Northern Red Sea region as well as honey production and vegetable farming in the Southern Red Sea region.

In a conclusion remark, Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, called for necessary preparations for the upcoming rainy season, ensuring food security, soil and water conservation among others.