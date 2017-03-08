NUEW Activities in Connection with March 8

Asmara, 8 March 2017 - Members of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) from the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs have conducted different activities in connection with International Women’s Day.

Members of the NUEW branch in the Ministry of Health donated 200 bed sheets and 100 pajamas to women patients receiving treatment at Edaga-Hamus and Biet-Meka’e hospitals. The chairwoman of the branch, Ms. Elilta Abraha, gave briefing regarding the heroic feats Eritrean women demonstrated and called on the government institutions and the society to strengthen cooperation towards empowering women.

Ms. Amina Nurhusein, Minister of Health, said that the Eritrean women have practically demonstrated their active participation in the nation-building process, safeguarding national sovereignty and national development endeavors. The members also conducted sanitation popular campaign at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery.

Similarly, the NUEW branch in the Foreign Ministry organized entertainment program to the disabled citizens.