Senior Delegation Visits Serbia

Asmara, 8 March 2017 - A senior Eritrean delegation composed of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Ghebreab met yesterday with First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Serbia, Mr. Ivica Dacic.



This was the first high level visit between the two countries and the Serbian Minister described it as "historic and significant."



The two Ministers and their delegations had warm, extensive and fruitful discussions on their domestic situations, bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues of common concern.



Both sides have agreed to build strong cooperation in trade, investment and education. They also explored priority areas based on the strengths and competitive advantage of each side.



The two sides further agreed to hold regular consultations and to bolster their coordination in international organizations and multilateral forums.



The Serbian DPM and FM accepted the invitation of Minister Osman to visit Eritrea at his earliest convenience.



The Eritrean delegation is in Serbia for a three day visit at the invitation of the Serbian government. It will hold further talks with other Serbian officials and business people.



