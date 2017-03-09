Youth trained in various professions

Dekemhare, 09 March 2017- 85 youth in Dekemhare sub-zone, who have been trained in wood and metal works, computer science and graphics as well as in beauty salon have graduated on 3rd March.

Organizers of the training explained that the theoretical and practical courses that have been offered for 7 months were aimed at empowering the youth to acquired skills in fields of their interest.

Pointing out that the association has been exerting efforts to enhance academic and professional skills of the youth, Mr. Ghirmai Ghebru, head of NUEYS branch in the Southern region, called on the youth to advance their skills through practical implementation in various work areas.

Representative of the graduates on his part explained that the skills they have acquired in the fields of their interest enables them to become highly productive besides being a source of income.

Similarly, 15 youth in Areza sub-zone have been trained in basic computer application.