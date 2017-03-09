Community College: striving to produce qualified teachers

Asmara, 09 March 2017- The Asmara Community College that was established in 2015 is striving to produce qualified teachers. The comment was made by Mr. Alem Gebrekal, the director of the college.

Mr. Alem said that currently there are 1150 students enrolled in certificate and diploma program. He further said that previously the college was providing only certificate program and with the upgrading of the college it is providing two years diploma program.

The head of Academic Affairs in the college, Mr. Mokonen Estifanos pointed out that the participation of women students is on the rise and that attests to the growing awareness of the public.

He further noted that the training is provided both in theory and practice and that helps students become quality and competitive teachers.

Reports indicate that the college has so far produced around 11 thousand teachers.





