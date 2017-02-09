Different activities by Eritrean national abroad in connection with March 8

Asmara, 09 February 2017- Eritrean nationals residing in the US, UK, Germany, Italy and the Republic of Sudan conducted different activities in connection with March 8, International Women’s Day.

At the event held in Los Angeles, the Chairwoman of the union branch in the South West of the US, Ms. Haddas Goitom pointed out that the Eritrean women have ensured their right through practical partaking in the armed struggle for independence, safeguarding the national sovereignty as well as in the national development endeavors.

The Eritrean nationals residing in Phoenix also celebrated the International Women’s Day with different activities depicting the role of Eritrean women in the history of struggle for independence and national sovereignty as well as in the national development programs.

In the same vein, the Charge d’Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the US, Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet conducted seminar for Eritrean nationals residing in Seattle on the objective situation in the homeland and the role of Eritreans in the Diaspora.

Likewise, Eritrean nationals residing in Manchester, the UK, celebrated International Women’s Day under the theme “Women: Guarantors of Sovereignty and Development”.

At the celebration conducted in Milano, Italy, Ms. Nigisti Tsegai, chairwoman of the union branch in Europe, presented the official message of the National Union of Eritrean Women and called on women to bequeath the history of Eritrean women to generations and reinforce participation in the national development endeavors.

Moreover, at the celebration held in Juba, South Sudan, in which more than 300 women took part different national associations delivered messages of solidarity.

The Eritrean women residing in Hamburg, Germany, also celebrated March 8 with different activities depicting the day.

In related news, the Eritrean Ambassador to South Africa and Southern African countries, Mr. Saleh Omar conducted seminar to Eritrean nationals residing in Johannesburg.

Ambassador Saleh indicated that Eritreans living inside the country and abroad have demonstrated strong unity and resilience in foiling the external conspiracies against the homeland and that the achievements registered have been the result of that.