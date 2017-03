Asmara, 10 March 2017 - Veteran Fighter Lt.Colonel Yemane Hagos has passed away aged 67. He joined the Popular Forces in 1975 and diligently served his people and nation in different capacities. The funeral service of the late veteran fighter would be conducted today at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery.

Lt.Colonel Yemane is survived by his wife and three children.

The Ministry of Defence expressed condolences to his family.