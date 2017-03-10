Senior Delegation Visits Serbia

Asmara, 10 March 2017 - A senior Eritrean delegation composed of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Advisor Yemane Ghebreab paid a three-day working visit to Serbia at the invitation of the Serbian Government.



The Eritrean delegation met with President Tomislav Nikolic; Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic; President of the National Assembly Ms. Maja Gojkovic; First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mr. Ivica Dacic; and, Economy Minister Goran Knezevic.



This was the first high level visit between the two countries and Serbia’s DPM and Foreign Minister described the event as "historic and significant."



The Eritrean delegation held warm, extensive and fruitful discussions with Serbia’s leaders on bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues of common concern.



Serbia’s Prime Minister, Alexander Vucic, thanked Eritrea for its principled position on international issues and stated that his country was ready to build a strong economic cooperation with Eritrea on the basis of warm political relations that the two countries already enjoy.



Eritrea and Serbia agreed to build close cooperation in trade, investment and education. They also explored priority areas based on the strengths and competitive advantages of each side. The two sides further agreed to hold regular consultations and to bolster their coordination in international organizations and multilateral forums.



The Serbian DPM and FM accepted the invitation of Minister Osman to visit Eritrea at his earliest convenience.



