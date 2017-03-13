Potable water supply in Southern Denkalia

Assab, 13 March 2017- Over 80% of the inhabitants of the Southern Denkalia subzone have become beneficiaries of clean drinking water, according to Omer Mohamed-Adem, head of project supervision in the subzone.

Mr. Omar said that prior to independence, the inhabitants of the subzone used to travel long distances to fetch water due to the remoteness of the villages, and after independence the villages have been regrouped and have become beneficiaries of basic social services.

He further noted that the availability water in the area has also contributed in the promotion of vegetable farms and livestock development.