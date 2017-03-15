Meeting between General Audit and AFROSAI

Asmara, 15 March 2017- A meeting between the Eritrea’s General Audit and the African Organization for Supreme Audit Institutions English speaking countries aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation was held here in Asmara.

At the meeting held on 14 March, the head of the Eritrea’s General Audit, Mr. Gerezgiher Gebremedhin gave briefing on the general activity and the progress made by the office of the General Audit.

The General Manager of the African Organization for Supreme Audit Institutions English Speaking Countries, Mr. Wessel M. Proterius pointing out that the Eritrea’s General Audit is highly regarded for its work efficiency, expressed readiness of his organization to cooperate with Eritrea in human resources development and sharing experience.

It is to be recalled that Eritrea received “Quality Assurance” award from the organization for work excellence.

Mr. Vassel further said that the objective of the meeting is to observe the activities of the Eritrea’s General Audit in person and identify areas of cooperation.





