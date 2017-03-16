Women's participation in higher education increases

Asmara, 16 March 2017- Reports of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) indicate that as a result of wider access to education thorough out the nation, the participation of women in higher education has witnessed remarkable progress.

Documents of the union further highlight that women's participation in secondary schools has increased by 43.3% while that of tertiary education by 37.1%. The document indicates that despite the increased number of women’s enrolment in schools, harmful practices are still the main hindering factors for higher number of women’s participation in education.

Moreover, in line with the expansion of wider training opportunities, women's participation in all work areas has witnessed commendable progress.



