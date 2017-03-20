Voluntary blood donation in Massawa and Ghinda

Massawa, 20 March 2017- Over 400 students and civil servants in Massawa and Ghinda have voluntarily donated blood to the blood transfusion center in the region.

According to reports from the Voluntary Blood Donors Association of the Northern Red Sea region, encouraging results have been registered in the campaigns carried out to increase the number of blood donors in the region. The association has also called on the society to understand the paramount importance of blood donation in saving lives and strengthen participation.

The association further indicated that preparation is underway to establish blood donors association in Afabet and Nakfa subzones in the near future.

The Voluntary Blood Donors Association of the Northern Red Sea region was founded in 2015.