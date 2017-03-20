Popular campaign in Metkel-Abiet

Massawa, 20 march 2017- The residents of Metkel-Abiet administrative area, Ghinda'e sub-zone, are carrying out agricultural and environmental sanitation activities through popular campaign.

The residents of the area explained that they have been conducting environmental hygiene activities so as to prevent malaria and other communicable diseases.

Mr. Osman Mohammed-Ali, administrator of Metkel-Abiet administrative area, said that efforts have been exerted to develop agricultural activities particularly during the rainy season.