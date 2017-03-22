Eritrean Medical Association Holds Conference

Asmara, 22 March 2017 - The Eritrean Medical Association held the 22nd conference recently at Asmara Palace Hotel. Heads of the Ministries of Health and Education as well as invited guests participated in the conference.



The President of the Association, Dr. Goitom Hagos, said that the Association expects the contribution of the graduates in strengthening it. He explained that the establishment of the Association was aimed at promoting the rights of members in addition to upgrading their professional skill.



In the course of the conference, research papers and reports were presented by experts regarding the effect and preventive measures towards controlling communicable and non-communicable diseases.



The participants elected Executive Committee members for a two-year term.