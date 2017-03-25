Demise of Nadew Command Commemorated

Asmara, 25 March 2017 - The demise of the Nadew Command and the 29th anniversary of the liberation of Afabet was marked on 19 March with different programs.



Speaking on the occasion in Afabet town, the managing director of the sub-zone, Mr. Dese Zeramicael, explained that the demise of the Nadew Command marks a historical event in the history of the Eritrean armed struggle for independence. He further stated that the annual marking of the historic event is an auspicious occasion for bequeathing the heroic feat of the freedom fighters to the young generation. Military and Police Force parades as well as artistic performances featured on the occasion.