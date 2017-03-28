PFDJ Cultural bureau graduates artists

Asmara, 28 March 2017- The Cultural bureau of the PFDJ graduated 130 artists trained in directing and acting in films and stage drama on 27 March. The ceremony was conducted in connection with the International Theatre Day.

Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, indicated that the initiative has significant importance in developing art works in the country and called on the graduates to live up to expectations to that end.

The representative of the graduates expressed that the training incorporated both theoretical and practical aspects of art and commended those who organized the program.

Likewise, 288 youth trained in different skills in Mendefera graduated on 23 March.

The theoretical and practical training that was provided from 3 to 7 months included poultry farming, weaving, beauty saloon, computer graphics as well as social science.

The administrator of the sub-zone, Mr. Abraham Hagos called on the youth to make proper use of the opportunities that are being provided and to practically upgrade their skills.





