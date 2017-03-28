Political System Based on Citizenship Significant in Nation-Building Process: PFDJ Official

Asmara, 28 March 2017- Mr. Yemane Gebreab, Head of PFDJ Political Affairs, said that a political system based on citizenship and an administrative mechanism based on own reality is a vital denominator for building a developed and stable society. He made the remarks at the 7th NCEW Congress underway at Asmara Palace Hotel.

Underlining that sustained and organized popular political participation is imperative for building a developed and stable society, he explained that short of popular participation, especially workers and the youth, the struggle for peace and development in Africa could not be realized.

Mr. Yemane further said that African countries need to build administrative mechanism and socio-economic development based on their own circumstance, past experience of their history while at the same time responding to the priorities of their own population. He further underlined that the problem witnessed in some African countries is the failure to chart own path and blind imitation of the experience other countries. The main cause for the conflicts being witnessed in Africa are monopolization of power and resources by certain groups, he added.

The PFDJ official emphasized the significance of human resource development, equitable distribution of resources, developing infrastructure as well as nurturing relations based on partnership. He further called on workers movements to build social force through taking the development of their respective countries and the region as a central objective.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, Head of Economic Affairs at the PFDJ, conducted a seminar to Congress participants on Economic Prospects and Employment Opportunities in Eritrea. He explained that Eritrea’s economic policy is based on avoiding extravagance and raising productivity. He also pointed out that 65% of the Eritrean population depends on farming for its livelihood and that the government’s main priority rests on developing agricultural infrastructure.

Mr. Hagos also explained that due effort is being made to develop institutional capacity and human resource. Noting that there exist direct relation between workers and their productivity, he added that workers need to develop their contribution to higher productivity.