Immunization program in Ghinda’e sub-zone

Massawa, 29 March 2017- The Ministry of Health is providing anti Bilharzia medicine to the residents of Ghinda’e sub-zone as a continuation of the ongoing efforts to prevent the prevalence of various communicable diseases.

In a meeting with the area administrators in sub-zone, healthcare professionals as well as residents of the sub-zone, Mr. Mhreatab Abrha, head of tropical diseases control in the Ministry of Health, called on the residents to diligently participate in the effort to prevent the prevalence of tropical diseases and particularly in areas that are susceptible to the occurrence of communicable diseases.

Mr. Weldeyesus Belay, head of communicable diseases control at Health Ministry’s branch in the Northern Red Sea region, said that the anti-bilharzia medicine is being provided in accordance with the finding through the research conducted in 10 schools of the sub-zone back in 2015 and thus the immunization program will continue for one week in the 17 administrative areas.

Mr. Omar Yehya Haj, administrator of the sub-zone, on this part reminded the residents to work for the success of the immunization program.