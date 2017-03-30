Eritrean nationals abroad hold public diplomacy activities

Asmara, 30 March 2017- Eritrean nationals residing in Sweden, Australia and the US held public diplomacy activities aimed at promoting the national development endeavors.

The members of the PFDJ branch in Sweden held a meeting on 25 and 26 March in the city of Gothenburg under the theme “Strengthening PFDJ: For Foreseeable Vision”.

The Charge d’Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the Scandinavian countries, Mr. Yonas Manna pointing out on the significant contribution the Eritrean nationals residing in Sweden made during the armed struggle for independence and in safeguarding the national sovereignty called on strengthening participation for the success of the national development endeavors.

Mr. Sirak Bahlibi, head of Public and Community Affairs in the Eritrean Embassy, gave briefing on the effort being exerted and the progress made to strengthen the People’s Front as well as to transfer national societal values to the young generation. Mr. Sirak emphasized that the national gatherings and seminars have significant contribution in preserving the values of the front as well as in inculcating nationalism among the youth.

At the meeting papers as regards the importance organization and preservation of national values and identity were presented by knowledgeable nationals.

The meeting also elected members of executive committee.

In the same vein, at a seminar he conducted on 18 March to Eritrean nationals residing in the city of Brisbane, the Charge d’Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Australia and New Zealand, Mr. Mehari Tekeste gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland and the role of Eritrean nationals in the Diaspora in the nation building process.

Likewise, the Eritrean Embassy in the United Kingdom organized a “Forum of Women Ambassadors” in which discussion was held on the participation of women professionals in the national development program.

The Eritrean Ambassador to the UK, Mr. Estifanos Habtemariam pointing out that the vision of the people and government of Eritrea is to build sustainable economic development and stable society, underlined the significance of public awareness and the power of women to that end.

At a meeting the Eritrean nationals held in Denver, US, from 17 to 19 March, the Charge d’Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the US, Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland and the progress of the national development endeavors.



