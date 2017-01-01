The 7th Congress of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers (NCEW) held at Hotel Asmara Palace from 27 to 29 March has concluded. The Congress held under the theme “Strong Organization for Robust Union” elected 65 Permanent and 7 Alternative Central Committee members. Mr. Tekeste Baire was also re-elected as the General Secretary of the Confederation.



In closing remarks, Mr. Yemane Gebreab, Head of PFDJ Political Affairs, said that the Congress was a reminder for workers to reinforce productivity and contribute their share in the nation-building process. Moreover, he called on the newly the elected Central Committee members to diligently work for strengthening organizational capacity and ensuring the rights of workers as well as enhancing their participation in national development endeavors.



In the course of the three-day Congress, seminars by senior government officials were conducted. Besides, a Ten-year Activity Report of the Confederation was presented and extensive discussion conducted on the reviewed constitution of the NCEW.

The Congress adopted a number of recommendations and resolutions.

Meanwhile, reports indicated that the newly adopted Revised Constitution of the Confederation creates conducive ground for the participation of the youth in the activities of the NCEW.



The participants said that the 7th Congress has created encouraging outcome for strengthening the activities and organizational capacity of the Confederation. They pointed out that the enthusiastic discussion conducted, the seminars aimed at strengthening the activities and organization of the Confederation as well as reinforcing the understanding of workers as regards their rights and responsibilities would make significant contribution in the development of the NCEW.

Representatives of regional and global workers organizations who participated at the 7th NCEW Congress on their part expressed appreciation for the commitment of the Eritrean Government to safeguard and promote the rights of workers and the active participation of the workers representatives at the Congress.